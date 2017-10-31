Study predicts Charleston will need more than 13k apartment units by 2030

A study commissioned by a hotel advocacy group estimates that the Charleston area will need 13,388 new apartment units over the next 13 years to house all the people moving in town.

It's hard to tell if the city will reach that number.

City officials say there is an apartment boom right now with at least six apartment buildings in the works for downtown Charleston.

The study is on WeAreApartments.com.

The demands for apartments are on rise and Charleston is seeing on average about 34 people moving to Charleston every day.

The study also says it's easier to build apartments in Charleston because of lenient rules, however the planning director for the city, Jacob Lindsey, says that's not always the case.

Lindsey says the city has a very strong design review in place to ensure the highest quality product.

"We're always looking at residential growth and making sure we've laid the proper groundwork to handle all the growth that's coming to our region and certainly we've seen additional construction of apartments in Charleston," Lindsey said.

While Charleston is a desirable place to live, some people are concerned about the future quality of life.

"We're kind of building too fast and too much that it's not making for a pleasant downtown area, so maybe holding back on some of the construction," said College of Charleston student Emma Cvitanovich who lives in Downtown Charleston.

"So if we could have infrastructure that could match this density boom, this increase, I think it will be great thing, but we need to work on the infrastructure first," said Jeff Banton, a Daniel Island resident.

City officials say they have plans in place to make sure they can handle the growth. Right now they are in the process of updating the city's long-term transportation plan.

This year the city is also putting an emphasis on making sure affordable housing is incorporated in the new developments.

"We have a new emphasis on the affordability that we've never had before and we've passed recent legislation that actually helps us to increase the number of affordable dwellings in the city," Lindsey said. "We're working to make sure new growth is affordable to people who live here."

