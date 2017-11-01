Wando wins 5-A Lower State Volleyball title over Lexington

The Wando volleyball team is heading back to the state finals for the 5th straight year after earning a straight-sets win over Lexington on Monday night 28-26, 26-24, 25-22 in Mt. Pleasant.

The victory puts the Warriors in the state finals on Saturday night at Chapin High School against Dorman. The two schools have met in the state finals the last two seasons with each school taking the trophy once.

Keeghan Andrews led Wando with 16 kills.

Saturday night's state title game is scheduled for a 7 pm start time.