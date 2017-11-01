Charleston History Commission considering new plaque for John C. Calhoun statue

The Charleston History Commission is expected to finalize a new plaque planned to be added to the John C. Calhoun statue in Marion Square.

The primary issue centers on providing further context to Calhoun's place in history.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg sent a letter to the commission in August, asking it to come up with the wording for a plaque which, "...will describe who Calhoun was and clearly elucidate his views on racism, slavery, and white supremacy."

The Commission met in early October and emerged with a first draft of the plaque text. It reads in part, "this statue is a relic and powerful reminder of the crime against humanity which was slavery, the folly of some political leaders, and the plague of racism."

The final draft of the plaque will then be sent to the city council for approval.

The idea of the plaque was in response to critics who called for the removal of the monument after the deadly violence at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

