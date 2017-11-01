Charleston History Commission to discuss John C. Calhoun statue plaque

The Charleston History Commission is set to discuss the John C. Calhoun statue in Marion Square again on Wednesday.

The primary issue centers around a potential addition to the statue in the form of a plaque which would provide further context to Calhoun's place in history.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg sent a letter to the commission in August, asking it to come up with the wording for a plaque which, "...will describe who Calhoun was and clearly elucidate his views on racism, slavery, and white supremacy."

The Commission met in early October and emerged with a first draft of the plaque text. It reads in part, "this statue is a relic and powerful reminder of the crime against humanity which was slavery, the folly of some political leaders, and the plague of racism."

The final draft of the plaque will then be sent to the city council for approval. The meeting begins at 4:30 p.m.

