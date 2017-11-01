Mt. Pleasant invites public input on Shem Creek bike lane project

Mount Pleasant residents may soon have an easier way to get around the area.

A public meeting is slated today to discuss the Shem Creek Bridge Bike Lane Capital Improvement Project.



The Mount Pleasant Transportation Department was awarded the money for the alternative transportation project 2016.The funds are intended to be put toward non-traditional transportation related activities such as bike or pedestrian facilities as well as streetscaping projects.



If you're interested in learning more about the Shem Creek Bridge Bike Lane Capital Improvement Project, the public meeting is happening inside town hall council chambers.



The meeting runs from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.



