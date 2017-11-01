Mt. Pleasant invites public input on Shem Creek bike lane project

The man wanted in connection with a murder at a Summerville apartment complex last month has been arrested in Huger, police say.More >>
The man wanted in connection with a murder at a Summerville apartment complex last month has been arrested in Huger, police say.More >>
Every day across the Lowcountry, teachers get students excited about learning. But on any given day, the familiar face your child is used to seeing, may be absent from the classroom.More >>
Every day across the Lowcountry, teachers get students excited about learning. But on any given day, the familiar face your child is used to seeing, may be absent from the classroom.More >>
A Georgia man has been arrested and charged with threatening South Carolina U.S. Sen. Tim Scott.More >>
A Georgia man has been arrested and charged with threatening South Carolina U.S. Sen. Tim Scott.More >>
A study commissioned by a hotel advocacy group estimates that the Charleston area will need 13,388 new apartment units over the next 13 years to house all the people moving in town.More >>
A study commissioned by a hotel advocacy group estimates that the Charleston area will need 13,388 new apartment units over the next 13 years to house all the people moving in town.More >>