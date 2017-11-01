Quantcast

Summerville PD officers to support charity through 'No-shave November'

By Aaron Maybin, Reporter
SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) -

The Summerville Police Department officers will have the opportunity ditch the razors to raise money for charity in the month of November.

“It's No-Shave November!!” the Summerville Police Department posted to its Facebook page Wednesday morning. “You may be seeing some scruff
faces this month but it’s for a good cause.”

To sport facial hair on the job, male officers must donate $25 to charity, the post states. Female officers will be able to wear pony tails or braids with a $25 donation. The proceeds will be donated to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

No-Shave November was launched in 2009 to raise awareness and funding for cancer prevention, education and research.

The Summerville Police Department also invites  the public to sponsor an officer with a donation as well.
 

