Police: Man wanted in Summerville murder captured in Huger

The man wanted in connection with a murder at a Summerville apartment complex last month has been arrested in Huger, police say.

Tyree Steed was taken into custody at 7 a.m. at a home in Huger, according to Summerville Police Lt. Nick Santanna.

Police responded to a fatal shooting on Oct. 12 at the Waters Edge Apartments. The Dorchester County Coroner's Office identified 28-year-old Adrian Dwan Haley of North Charleston as the victim in the shooting.

On Oct. 17, investigators identified Steed as the suspect in the killing and said he was wanted on charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Steed was being held pending a bond hearing, Santanna said.

