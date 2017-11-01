Victim identified in deadly Tuesday morning Sangaree shooting

The man wanted in connection with a murder at a Summerville apartment complex last month has been arrested in Huger, police say.More >>
Every day across the Lowcountry, teachers get students excited about learning. But on any given day, the familiar face your child is used to seeing, may be absent from the classroom.More >>
The coroner's office identified the victim in a deadly shooting in the Sangaree neighborhood Tuesday morning. Stephen Hutchins, 41, died in a shooting at the 600 block of Beauregard Road, according to Berkeley County Deputy Coroner George Oliver. Police responded shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a shooting. Investigators found Hutchins's body inside the home, Sheriff Duane Lewis said. This is a developing story. Check back for additional information. Copyright 2017 WCSC...More >>
A Georgia man has been arrested and charged with threatening South Carolina U.S. Sen. Tim Scott.More >>
A study commissioned by a hotel advocacy group estimates that the Charleston area will need 13,388 new apartment units over the next 13 years to house all the people moving in town.More >>
