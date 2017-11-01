Victim identified in deadly Tuesday morning Sangaree shooting

Deputies responded to the scene shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday. (Source: Live 5)

The coroner's office identified the victim in a deadly shooting in the Sangaree neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Stephen Hutchins, 41, died in a shooting at the 600 block of Beauregard Road, according to Berkeley County Deputy Coroner George Oliver.

Police responded shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a shooting.

Neighbors said they were awakened by gunfire and soon saw crime scene tape blocking off a portion of the street. One of them described the gunfire as sounding "like a jackhammer."

Investigators found Hutchins's body inside the home, Sheriff Duane Lewis said. He said it appeared Lewis was shot outside the home but managed to make it inside before succumbing to his injuries.

Lewis said two people were taken into custody shortly after the shooting and multiple others have been questioned. He also said his deputies are very familiar with the house where the shooting happened, adding they had responded to the home15 times this year for numerous complaints about drugs.

"We've made several arrests from this residence as it relates to drug activity," he said.

Authorities say Tuesday's shooting marks the fifth homicide in the unincorporated areas of Berkeley County this year.

Investigators say they believe it was not a random shooting, but have not yet released a motive.

No charges had been filed on Tuesday, but deputies said they hoped to release more information Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.