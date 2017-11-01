International African American Museum receives $500,000 donation

The International African American Museum received another huge donation Wednesday.

Mason Holland and Shawn Jenkins, co-founders of Benefitfocus, have donated $500,000 according to a release.

Holland is also on the board of the Carolina American Red Cross and South Carolina Aquarium. The new MUSC Children's Hospital scheduled to be completed in 2019 also carries Jenkins' name.

“Given our backgrounds in the technology space, we see the value and potential of this museum,” Jenkins said in a statement. “This institution will evolve over time, serving generations to come. It’s exciting to support a cultural landmark that will serve this community and its families far into the future.”

Benefitfocus keeps its company headquarters in Charleston. The company states on its website it was founded in 2000 with the vision of simplifying benefits enrollment.

The donation is just the latest in a number of high-profile, large donations to the planned museum. It also received pledges of $10 million and $1 million in October. The IAAM is scheduled to open in 2020.

