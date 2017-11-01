Mickey's House, supporting homeless students, to hold ribbon cutting

A home which will support homeless students at a Charleston County school will officially hold a dedication ceremony Wednesday afternoon.

Project H.O.M.E (Helping Others Mirror Excellence) is holding a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate Mickey’s House.

Mickey’s House aims to be the solution for students at R.B. Stall High School dealing with homelessness.

According to the 2016 “Point in Time” statewide homeless count, more than 380 South Carolina families experienced homelessness last year, including 759 kids under 18.

The ribbon cutting was originally scheduled for early September, but was rescheduled due to Hurricane Irma.

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey, local business leaders, Stall administrators, and Charleston County School District Board of Trustees members are expected to attend the ceremony at 3:30 p.m.

"We're targeting young adult men age seventeen and above in their junior and senior year of high school who through no fault of their home have found themselves displaced and homeless and are on track to graduate," said Angela Henderson, Project H.O.M.E. Executive Director, in May at the groundbreaking.

