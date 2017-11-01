One sent to hospital in Hanahan shooting

One person has been sent to the hospital following a shooting in Hanahan.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of Malvern Lane Tuesday in reference to multiple shots fired with a possible injured victim.

While on their way to the scene, officers were told that a suspect who was later identified as Jack Robert Rogers III was driving a dark red pickup truck that was towing a trailer behind it.

When officers arrived at the scene, they saw two women at the end of the driveway who appeared to be crying. Police reportedly found the victim on the stairs on the side of the house with a possible gunshot wound to the side of his head. Officers provided medical attention until EMS arrived.

While officers were treating the victim, the victim identified the person who assaulted him as Rogers. He also told officers Rogers pulled out a gun and tried to shoot him.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and authorities got statements from witnesses.

One witness told officers he and the victim were talking in the back shed. He then said the victim went into the front yard where he saw Rogers.

The witness reportedly left and went home soon after due to past history with Rogers. After he got home, the witness said he heard about four gunshots. He went back to the scene of the shooting and saw the victim on the ground where officers found him.

Rogers was listed as armed and dangerous and warrants were secured against him for attempted murder.

