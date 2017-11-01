Suspect wanted in Hanahan shooting turns himself in to police

The suspect wanted in connection in a Hanahan shooting Tuesday is now in custody according to Hanahan Deputy Police Chief Michael Fowler

Jack Robert Rogers III turned himself in after seeing himself on TV. Fowler said Rogers will be charged with attempted murder and using a gun during a violent crime

One person was sent to the hospital as a result of the shooting in the 1100 block of Malvern Lane in reference to multiple shots fired with a possible injured victim.

While on their way to the scene, officers were told that a suspect who was later identified as Rogers was driving a dark red pickup truck that was towing a trailer behind it.

When officers arrived at the scene, they saw two women at the end of the driveway who appeared to be crying. Police reportedly found the victim on the stairs on the side of the house with a possible gunshot wound to the side of his head. Officers provided medical attention until EMS arrived.

While officers were treating the victim, the victim identified the person who assaulted him as Rogers. He also told officers Rogers pulled out a gun and tried to shoot him.

One witness told officers he and the victim were talking in the back shed. He then said the victim went into the front yard where he saw Rogers.

The witness reportedly left and went home soon after due to past history with Rogers. After he got home, the witness said he heard about four gunshots. He went back to the scene of the shooting and saw the victim on the ground where officers found him.

