Deputies attempting to track down burglary suspect with back tattoo

Lowcountry authorities need your help to locate a burglary suspect who was captured on camera with a tattoo on his lower back.

The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office say the subject is a suspect in recent multiple commercial burglaries in the Waccamaw Neck area.

"In one incident, the suspect’s sweatshirt rode up as he bent over, revealing a large tribal tattoo on his lower back," GCSO officials said. "If anyone recognizes this tattoo, please contact Investigator Hank Carrison at 843-436-6058."

