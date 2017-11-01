Wanted: 3 woman steal several thousand dollars worth of electronics from Walmart

Investigators with the Moncks Corner Police Department are searching for three women who stole several thousand dollars worth of electronics from Walmart.

The crime was caught on the store’s surveillance cameras.

Police say the crooks apparently took advantage of the skeleton crew at the store, striking early in the morning.

The crime happened on Aug. 29 but investigators just got the video.

It shows the three suspects walking into the Walmart through the grocery entrance just before 1:30 a.m.

They had a young child with them at the time.

One of them went back outside to get a shopping cart. The women then went to the electronics department.

That’s where police say they loaded cameras and alarm systems into shopping carts.

Police say they walked through the store with the filled shopping carts and then went right out the door.

Anyone with information should call Moncks Corner Police at 843-719-7917 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

