Man charged in deaths of 3 people, unborn twins to appear in court Thursday

Betty Mungin, 55, is one of the victims officials say was fatally shot by Kenneth Ancrum (Source: Shemika Champion)

Prosecutors say the man accused in the May 2016 deaths of two women, a child and unborn twins is scheduled to make a court appearance Thursday.

Kenneth Ancrum was indicted in the May 17, 2016, shooting at a mobile home park on Savannah Highway in Ravenel.

Ancrum is set to appear at 10:30 a.m. before the Honorable R. Markley Dennis, Ninth Circuit Solicitor's Office spokesperson Naomi Nation said but did not provide any further information on the nature of the hearing.

He was charged with five counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, one count of kidnapping and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

The charges stem from the deaths of Betty Mungin, 55; Alexis Mungin, 29, who was pregnant with twins at the time; and Armani Mungin, 8, who were all shot to death in their home.

A friend of the family said Betty Mungin was Alexis Mungin's mother and that Alexis was Armani Mungin's mother.

When he was apprehended, deputies said Ancrum was attempting to drag an injured woman into a car and leave with her.

The woman was suffering a gunshot wound to the leg, and Charleston County Sheriff Al Cannon said the deputy who stopped Ancrum at the scene likely saved the life of the injured woman.

First Deputy on scene stopped car leaving the area, took suspect into custody and found wounded person in the car. Likely saved her life — Al Cannon (@Sheriffal3691) May 17, 2016

Deputies searching the home where the victims were found located the injured woman's four-month-old son who did not appear to be harmed, deputies said.

Ancrum was originally charged with three counts of murder and the other charges, but Solicitor Scarlett Wilson announced two additional murder charges regarding the unborn twin children who "were in utero and viable when their mother was murdered" were presented against him in July 2016.

Ancrum was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

