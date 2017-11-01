Man sentenced after guilty pleas, apology to victims' family, in deadly 2016 Ravenel shooting

The man accused in the May 2016 deaths of two women, a child and unborn twins entered pleas that will put him behind bars for life without parole.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says a new communications system will increase safety for first responders who will use it as well as the residents they serve.More >>
The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office has confirmed a shooting occurred Thursday morning.More >>
The U.S. Marshall Service had been working a case of a fugitive in the Charleston area for over a year. He was finally arrested by Charleston County Sheriff's Office deputies Wednesday and issued additional charges after an extended struggle before and after deputies detained him.More >>
A reported smell of gas led to an evacuation at Fort Dorchester High School Thursday morning.More >>
