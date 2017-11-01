Quantcast

Injuries reported following moped accident near Tanger Outlets

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Injuries have been reported following an accident involving a moped near Tanger Outlets Wednesday evening. 

According to emergency officials, the incident is in the area of Emmett Davis and international Boulevard. 

An emergency call for the accident came in at 6:20 p.m.

The North Charleston Police Department and Charleston County EMS responded to the scene, according to dispatch officials. 

