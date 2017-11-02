Week 11 High School Football Schedule

The postseason kicks off this week with playoff action kicking off on Friday night. Check back right here for updates, raw video, scores and more.
AAAAA
6. Socastee (5-5) at 1. Ft. Dorchester (10-0)
4. West Ashley (5-4) at 2. Spring Valley (9-1)
5. Wando (4-6) at 1. Conway (9-1)
4. Irmo (6-4) at 2. Summerville (7-2)
3. West Florence (4-6) at 3. Ashley Ridge (7-3)
6. Stratford (2-8) at 1. Dutch Fork (8-1)
AAAA
4. Marlboro Co. (3-6) at 1. Berkeley (9-1)
3. Wilson (6-4) at 2. Cane Bay (8-2)
4. Colleton Co. 4-6 at 1. North Myrtle Beach (10-0)
AAA
3. Hanahan (4-6) at 2. Bluffton (6-3)
3. Battery Creek (4-5) at 2. Bishop England (6-3)
4. May River (2-7) at 1. Timberland (7-3)
3. Swansea (4-6) at 2. Georgetown (6-4)
AA
5. Kingstree (2-7) at 1. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (8-2)
4. Latta (6-4) at 3. North Charleston (6-4)
5. Calhoun Co. (2-8) at 1. Carvers Bay (9-1)
4. Silver Bluff (5-5) at 2. Woodland (6-4)
4. Garrett (3-6) at 2. Andrews (8-2)
A
East Clarendon (2-8) at 2. Cross (5-3)
4. Hannah-Pamplico (5-5) at 3. Military Magnet (2-7)
Bethune-Bowman (6-4) at 2. St. John's (5-4)
SCISA AAA
Porter-Gaud (5-5) at Pinewood Prep (5-5) - Live 5 Game of the Week
SCISA AA
Northwood Academy (2-7) at Trinity-Byrnes (10-2)
Spartanburg Christian (4-6) at First Baptist (8-1)
SCISA A
Colleton Prep (4-6) at Pee Dee Academy (6-4)
Carolina Academy (4-6) at Dorchester Academy (6-3)
