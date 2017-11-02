State rep to meet with The Citadel president Thursday about Steve Bannon speech

State Rep. Wendell Gilliard is set to meet with Citadel Lt. Gen. John W. Rosa Thursday.More >>
State Rep. Wendell Gilliard is set to meet with Citadel Lt. Gen. John W. Rosa Thursday.More >>
Prosecutors say the man accused in the May 2016 deaths of two women, a child and unborn twins is scheduled to make a court appearance Thursday.More >>
Prosecutors say the man accused in the May 2016 deaths of two women, a child and unborn twins is scheduled to make a court appearance Thursday.More >>
Porter-Gaud at Pinewood Prep is the Live 5 Game of the WeekMore >>
Porter-Gaud at Pinewood Prep is the Live 5 Game of the WeekMore >>
The Charleston History Commission made no decision Wednesday evening on what a new plaque on the John C. Calhoun statue in Marion Square would say.More >>
The Charleston History Commission made no decision Wednesday evening on what a new plaque on the John C. Calhoun statue in Marion Square would say.More >>
The Charleston History Commission is expected to finalize a new plaque planned to be added to the John C. Calhoun statue in Marion Square.More >>
The Charleston History Commission is expected to finalize a new plaque planned to be added to the John C. Calhoun statue in Marion Square.More >>