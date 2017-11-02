DCSO: One hospitalized after shooting in Dorchester Co.

The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office has confirmed a shooting occurred early Thursday morning.

It happened on Hummingbird Avenue off Parlor Drive.

The victim was shot in the knee according to DCSO spokesman Capt. Tony Phinney.

One person has been hospitalized as a result according to the sheriff's office.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

