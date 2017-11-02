Berkeley Co. officials to hold meeting regarding road construction in Goose Creek

Phase two of a project meant to make it easier to drive on Henry Brown Blvd. is getting closer to a start date.

Berkeley County will hold a public meeting Thursday to talk about the upcoming improvements.

The enhancements include a four-mile stretch from Liberty Hall Road to Highway 52. Construction crews plan to add turn lanes at important intersections in the area. A bicycle path and raised landscaped medians will be included as well. All changes are meant to ease traffic issues in the area.

The meeting is at Mevers School of Excellence in Goose Creek from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.