Khris Middleton scores career-high in loss to Charlotte

Malik Monk scored 16 of Charlotte’s first 18 points in the fourth quarter to help the Hornets beat the Milwaukee Bucks 126-121 on Wednesday night for their third straight win.
Porter-Gaud alum Khris Middleton led Milwaukee with 43 points, setting a new career-high, in defeat.
The loss overshadowed a terrific night for Middleton, who was 15 of 28 from the field and made five 3-pointers to keep the Bucks close. He also led the team with 7 assists and had 5 rebounds.
“It finally felt good to see multiple shots go down, but it would have felt a little bit better if we got the win,” Middleton said.
For the season, the Lowcountry native is averaging over 19 points, 4 assists and 5 rebounds per game.
2126 Charlie Hall Boulevard
Charleston SC 29407
(843) 402-5555
publicfile@live5news.com
(843) 402-5555EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.