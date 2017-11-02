Khris Middleton scores career-high in loss to Charlotte

Malik Monk scored 16 of Charlotte’s first 18 points in the fourth quarter to help the Hornets beat the Milwaukee Bucks 126-121 on Wednesday night for their third straight win.

Porter-Gaud alum Khris Middleton led Milwaukee with 43 points, setting a new career-high, in defeat.

The loss overshadowed a terrific night for Middleton, who was 15 of 28 from the field and made five 3-pointers to keep the Bucks close. He also led the team with 7 assists and had 5 rebounds.

“It finally felt good to see multiple shots go down, but it would have felt a little bit better if we got the win,” Middleton said.

For the season, the Lowcountry native is averaging over 19 points, 4 assists and 5 rebounds per game.