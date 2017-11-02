BCSD: 5 taken to hospital after car hits school bus in Goose Creek

Five students were taken to the hospital after a school bus accident Thursday morning near Goose Creek High School.

Berkeley County School District spokesperson Katie Tanner said a car clipped the back corner of the bus on Garwood Road as it was making a turn.

Initially, no injuries had been reported, but Tanner said each student would be checked out by a school nurse or medical professional. She later said five people were taken to the hospital after they complained of pain in the neck, wrist or back.

There were a total of 32 on the bus, she said. The students are from Goose Creek High School.

