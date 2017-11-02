Woman who bought winning lottery ticket in N. Charleston comes forward to claim big prize

A woman from North Charleston has come forward to claim her huge winnings after buying a "Lucky for Life" ticket at the Kader Market on Dorchester Road.

Her $2 ticket matched the first five numbers in the six-number drawing on Monday, Oct. 23 which entitled her to $25,000 per year for life.

She claimed she, "just tried it" and made a quick decision to buy a ticket. The woman chose to take a one-time payment of $390,000 instead of the $25,000 per year according to South Carolina lottery official Holli Armstrong.

"I can go back to school," the woman said.

Armstrong said the odds of winning $25,000 per year for life are 1 in 1,813,028. The Kader Market also received a $3,900 commission for selling the ticket.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.