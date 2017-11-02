Quantcast

Authorities investigating Charleston homicide after body found

By Landon Boozer, News Content Specialist
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Detective and Crime Scene personnel are on the scene of a homicide that happened in Charleston.

Charles Francis with the Charleston Police Department says the homicide happened under the Huger Street overpass. The victim is a middle-aged man.

A passerby reportedly found the body at around 9 a.m. There is visible trauma to the body according to authorities, however, the coroner has not provided the cause of death.

Authorities haven't identified a suspect.

This is a developing story.

