CPD investigating homicide after body found under Huger St. overpass

Charleston Police continue to investigate a homicide that happened under an overpass in downtown Charleston.

Spokesman Charles Francis said the body of a middle-aged man was found under the overpass on Huger Street.

A passerby reportedly found the body at 9 a.m.

Francis said there was visible trauma to the body, however the extent of the injuries were not immediately known.

Kate Fischer works at Palmetto Brewing Company right next to the Huger Street overpass.

When she got to work this morning, she said she encountered the crime scene.

"It was definitely crazy,” Fischer said. “There were cars everywhere, I almost couldn't pull in to the parking lot because there were so many people. Then I saw what was going on."

While the body was found around 9 a.m., the coroner didn’t leave the scene until after 1 p.m.

Locals said the area is heavily traveled by car and foot.

"There are a lot of people who travel up and down this little path underneath the bridge, because of the shortcuts," said Lionel Cheathel, of Charleston.

"It's pretty shocking to see something like this,” said Marvin Smith, who sells meals to workers near the overpass. “We come here every day, and we do this construction... it's just heartfelt."

While the events of what happened underneath the overpass are unknown right now, Cheathel said some people do sleep there.



"A lot of homeless people be around this area just as well," he added.

Fischer and her friends skateboard in a section under the overpass, not far from where the body was found.

She said she has noticed an issue in that area before.



"The lights under there don't work,” Fischer said. “I think that would be a way to keep things like this from happening in the future. There are six lights, and only one works."

The Charleston County Coroner has not yet provided the identity or cause of death.

Francis said no suspect(s) have been identified.

This is the seventh reported homicide in the city this year.

