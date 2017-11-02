Chemical smell at Fort Dorchester High School leads to precautionary evacuation

A reported smell of gas led to an evacuation at Fort Dorchester High School Thursday morning.

DD2 spokesperson Pat Raynor said the smell was reported in the science building and said the evacuation was done solely as a precautionary measure.

Police and fire crews responded to investigate the cause of the gas odor.

Raynor said there is no danger to students and said the students are likely to be returning to class soon.

