Gun seized in North Charleston following complaint

Authorities have seized a gun in North Charleston Wednesday following a complaint of noise.

Members of the Special Assignment Team responded to the area of Accabee Road in reference to a resident's complaint of a group of juveniles walking and shooting a gun in the air Wednesday night.

Officers surrounded the area and found a group of five boys walking along Accabee Road and Garfield Street.

When officers made contact with the group, officers reported seeing one of the boys lean forward and place an item on the ground before walking away.

All five suspects were eventually detained. When officers walked back to where one of the boys placed an item on the ground, they found 9mm Taurus semi-automatic firearm and a cellular phone. The gun was loaded with one round in the chamber and ten rounds in the magazine according to authorities.

Alberto Johnson was charged with Unlawful Carry of a Firearm.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.