U.S. Marshals help CCSO deputies arrest fugitive in Mt. Pleasant with 10 bench warrants

The U.S. Marshall Service had been working a case of a fugitive in the Charleston area for over a year. He was finally arrested by Charleston County Sheriff's Office deputies Wednesday and issued additional charges after an extended struggle before and after deputies detained him.

35-year-old Earl Morgan was arrested and charged with 13 offenses related to the drugs and guns deputies found in his car in addition to the 10 bench warrants he was already wanted on according to the incident report. Some charges also pertained to Morgan's attempt to flee from deputies.

Morgan's outstanding warrants included cocaine possession, unlawful carrying of a handgun, two counts of marijuana possession, failure to stop for blue lights, habitual traffic offender, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of resisting arrest and possession of a cocaine base.

Wednesday, Marshals were able to ascertain that Morgan was driving a 2007 Nissan Murano through intelligence and was sighted driving around Daniel Island and Mount Pleasant.

CCSO deputies then converged on Bloomfield Drive near Glen Erin Drive in Mount Pleasant and tried to initiate a traffic stop. Morgan attempted to flee police and drove through residential yards. He crashed into two parked cars in the 700 block of Cotillion Place and fled on foot according to the incident report. He was eventually taken into custody after a struggle.

Deputies say they found cocaine, marijuana and a handgun loaded with nine rounds that was reported stolen through Charleston County in Morgan's car. They also found Morgan had unpaid traffic citations and it was his fourth offense driving with a suspended license according to the report.

Morgan put up a fight in the back of the patrol car kicking a partition and telling deputies they would have to kill him before he went back to jail according to the report. Deputies say he also tried to wrap the patrol car's seat belt around his neck to no avail because he wanted the car to stop so he could try to escape. He was taken to the hospital to review his injuries and clear him to be taken to jail. He refused to walk and had to be carried in and out of the hospital. He also attempted to grab a deputy's firearm while in the hospital according to the report.

Once at the jail, Morgan threatened a detention deputy according to the report. His "new" offenses included resisting arrest, unlawful carrying on a handgun, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon, failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension, habitual traffic offender, reckless driving, three drug charges related to cocaine and marijuana, attempted escape and threatening a public official.

The report also cited the Charleston County Public Index saying Morgan had been charged 33 times prior to Wednesday in Charleston County.

