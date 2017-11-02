Gov. McMaster announces new communication system for first responders

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has announced Thursday what he calls a new, innovative communications network for South Carolina first responders

He says the new communications system will increase safety for first responders who will use it as well as the residents they serve.

McMaster made the announcement of the new system, FirstNet, on the Statehouse grounds Thursday shortly before noon.

FirstNet, which will be available across South Carolina through AT&T, allows instant reliable communication without interference among law enforcement, firefighters and first responders at no cost to the state, he said.

“When an emergency happens, South Carolina’s first responders are there, putting their lives on the line to serve and save others,” McMaster said. “Our public safety personnel needs and deserves resources that will help keep them safe and allow them to deliver the best possible services for our communities, and that’s why I’m proud to work with FirstNet and AT&T to bring this innovative technology to our state.”

Federal law requires FirstNet to present draft plans to every state describing general details of the proposed construction of the network, and in June of 2017, FirstNet and AT&T made their draft plan available to South Carolina’s review team. That review team was made up of representatives from state agencies and county governments, including the State Law Enforcement Division, the Department of Administration, the Department of Public Safety, and local public safety officials.

