6th annual Lowcountry Hoedown Saturday to benefit local nonprofit

Dust off your cowboy boots and throw on your favorite flannel shirt, the sixth annual Lowcountry Hoedown is this weekend.

The event runs from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m Saturday night in the Visitor Center Bus Shed at 375 Meeting St. in downtown Charleston.

It features two bluegrass bands, barbecue and southern food treats. Craft cocktails and other drinks from southern distilleries and breweries will a be available. A mechanical bull rides,a cowboy hat toss, and a photo booth will also be a part of the festivities.



Tickets are $50 if purchased ahead of time and $65 the day of the event, if still available.



You can purchase tickets here or at Bottles Beverage Superstore in Mt. Pleasant at 610 Coleman Blvd.



The Lowcountry Hoedown benefits The Harbor Entrepreneur Center, a local nonprofit organization.

