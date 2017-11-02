CCSD to vote on location for new North Charleston Center for Advanced Studies

The man accused in the May 2016 deaths of two women, a child and unborn twins entered pleas that will put him behind bars for life without parole.More >>
State Rep. Wendell Gilliard is set to meet with Citadel Lt. Gen. John W. Rosa Thursday to discuss an upcoming speech by former presidential advisor Steve Bannon.More >>
Charleston County School Board members will meet Thursday afternoon for a special meeting to vote on where the new North Charleston Center for Advanced Studies will be located.More >>
Dust off your cowboy boots and throw on your favorite flannel shirt, the 6th annual Lowcountry Hoedown is this weekend! It’s this Saturday.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says a new communications system will increase safety for first responders who will use it as well as the residents they serve.More >>
