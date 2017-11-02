Tickets go on sale for 35th Annual Lowcountry Oyster Festival

Tickets are now on sale for the 35th Annual Lowcountry Oyster Festival at Boone Hall Plantation in January.

The annual event will feature more than 80,000 pounds of oysters and a variety of additional food options from local restaurants and food trucks, spokesperson Charlotte Park said.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating the 35th anniversary of the world’s largest oyster festival here in Charleston and can’t wait for the fun to begin on Jan. 28,” Greater Charleston Restaurant Association President Randall Goldman said.

Event highlights include the legendary “Oyster Shucking” and “Oyster Eating” contests, live music on the main stage, local wine and beer, and the Pluff-a-Pallooza Children’s Area.

Events for children include the Pluff-a-Pallooza Children’s Area, a celebration of the oysters’ natural habitat with offerings including pluff mud arts and crafts; cookie decorating with “pluff mudd frosting,” live theatre performances of “Pearlie the Amazing Oyster,” bubble therapy, face painting, sweetgrass basket weaving, bounce houses, an electronic bull, giant live and ridable dinosaurs, air dancers and jugglers.

Various other organizations such as The Bee Cause Project, Charleston Water Keeper, the Turtle Survival Alliance and the Surfrider Foundation will also be on site to share interesting environmental education with kids.

The Lowcountry Oyster Festival is a charity fundraiser benefiting The Ronald McDonald House, Hollings Cancer Center, Shriners Hospitals for Children and Charleston County Schools Science Materials Resource Center.

The Lowcountry Oyster Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 28.

General admission is $17.50 in advance online, at Boone Hall Farms, or at any official Visitors Center. Children ten and under are free with paying adult.

Tickets are $25 the day of the event and can be purchased at the gate. VIP admission is $100 and includes access to the VIP lane at the entry gate and VIP tent with food, beverages and oysters.

All food and beverage tickets are sold separately. Local and domestic oysters will be available steamed and by the bucket at market price.

The festival is a rain or shine event. No pets, coolers or outside food and beverages will be allowed.

Oyster knives and gloves will be available for purchase. Boone Hall Plantation is located at 1235 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant, SC, 29464. There are two entrances into the event: the main Boone Hall entrance off Long Point Road and the entrance off Highway 17.

