Deputies: 2 sheriff's office employees fired, 1 disciplined in workplace harassment investigation

Two Charleston County Sheriff's Office supervisors were fired and a third was suspended and placed on probation for violations found during a workplace harassment investigation, deputies say.

The probe began on Oct. 10 when an administrative investigation into an alleged workplace harassment incident between a deputy sheriff sergeant in the Metro Major Case Unit and a subordinate, according to Maj. Eric Watson

Watson issued the statement on behalf of the sheriff's office:

As a law enforcement organization, the Sheriff’s Office take harassment of any nature seriously and will respond immediately to ensure that corrective actions are taken to prevent a reoccurrence of it. Furthermore, it is the policy of the Charleston County Sheriff's Office to maintain a healthy and harmonious work environment for all employees and ensuring that its employees are treated with respect and dignity. The Sheriff's Office upholds the right of employees to work in an environment free from job-related harassment. We do not condone, and will not tolerate, any form of harassment in the workplace. Any action(s) that constitute harassment by employees, supervisors, and managers, are prohibited employment practices and are subject to sanctions and disciplinary measures.

The identities of the supervisors were not released.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.