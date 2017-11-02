Berkeley County investigators arrest two for fatal Sangaree shooting

Nearly two dozen bullet holes were spotted at the scene. (Source: Live 5)

Deputies responded to the scene shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday. (Source: Live 5)

Berkeley County investigators have arrested two people in connection to a fatal shooting in Sangaree that took the life of a 41-year-old man.

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of 28-year-old Joshua Westall of Georgia and 22-year-old Maurice Durell Wigfall of Hanahan.

They are both charged in the murder of Stephen Hutchins.

“I want to thank the many witnesses and citizens who came forward and offered information and video that helped our detectives bring this case to a conclusion," Sheriff Duane Lewis said."It is a very unfortunate situation for something so terrible to happen in a quiet residential area but, thankfully, we have been able to bring charges in this case."

On the morning of Oct. 31, deputies responded to 603 Beauregard Road after receiving 911 calls reporting gunfire and someone being wounded at that location.

Responding deputies found Hutchins deceased from an apparent gunshot wound in the house that was riddled with bullet holes.

According to the sheriff's office, a subsequent investigation by detectives revealed that Westall was at the home earlier in the morning where a handgun was stolen from him by another person in the house.

"Joshua Westall returned with Maurice Wigfall and drove by the residence at approximately 7 a.m. while opening fire upon the house occupied by the victim and others," BCSO officials said."Stephen Hutchins was fatally struck by the gunfire while others escaped."

Westall was arrested on Nov. 1 while detectives served a search warrant at a Murray Drive address in Hanahan. He is facing charges of murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

Maurice Wigfall was arrested Thursday afternoon in North Charleston. He is facing charges of murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

Neighbors awoke to gunfire

People who live on Beauregard Road say they were awakened by gunfire and soon saw crime scene tape blocking off a portion of the street.

“Seven o’clock in the morning, you hear, 'Boom, boom, boom, boom, boom,'" neighbor Elkin Ortiz said. "I got out of bed. I said what the heck’s going on, that’s very close.”

“It sounded like a jackhammer," neighbor Melissa Wilson said of the gunfire. "It went on for a good 40 seconds because I was startled, I’m like, 'What is that?'”

“I was getting up, getting my daughter ready for school and just heard eight, nine loud gunshots, heard a car screaming away, peeked out the window, saw it roll through the four-way stop,” neighbor Adam Hall said.

Lewis said the investigation indicates the victim was shot outside the home but managed to make it inside after he was wounded.

”I talked to the lady across the street and she actually saw the firing, the sparks coming out of the gun, started to run in her house and saw a truck pull off," Wilson said. "So she tried to get a description of an older model truck, she said.”

Deputies received a call about the shooting at 7:01 a.m., Lewis said. When deputies arrived, they found numerous shell casings in the road. During a protective sweep of the home, they found the victim dead at the scene, he said.

Deputies responded to home multiple times this year

Lewis says his deputies are very familiar with the house where the shooting happened.

He said deputies have responded to the home 15 times this year for numerous complaints about drugs.

"We've made several arrests from this residence as it relates to drug activity," he said.

The sheriff's office released the following information regarding some of the dates and incidents they've responded to at the home:

Jan. 13 - Breach of trust/vehicle

March 20 - Motor vehicle theft

April 25 - False information to police - 2 arrests

July 26 - Drug offense - Clear crystal rock-like substance - 1.0 g.m. - 1 arrest

Oct. 6 - Drug offense - Crystal rock substance - 1.0. g.m. - 1 arrest

Oct. 7 - Towed vehicle - Subject was parked in front of the residence and transported due to having a warrant with another agency.

Authorities say Tuesday's shooting marks the fifth homicide in the unincorporated areas of Berkeley County this year.

"The other 4 have all been cleared by arrest," Lewis said. "The incident location has been the scene of at least 15 calls for service in 2017."

