Charleston city leaders to talk firefighter pay, searches for new fire, police chiefs

The Charleston Committee on Public Safety is meeting Thursday to discuss a plan involving pay for city firefighters and the search for new police and fire chiefs.

The proposed firefighter pay plan is said to be a complex issue that is still up for discussion.

As for the chief searches, both the fire and police departments are on the same pace.

Former Charleston Fire Chief Karen Brack submitted her resignation back in March. Deputy Chief John Tippett is currently serving as interim chief.

Former Police Chief Greg Mullen retired on Aug. 1. Deputy Chief Jerome Taylor stepped in as interim chief.

More than 100 candidates have been selected from a national search and the first cut to the group of prospects is planned soon.

Though city leaders did not expect any decisions to be made at the meeting, they do plan to discuss updates on the issues.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg has said he hopes to fill both chief vacancies by the end of the year.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.