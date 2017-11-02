Charleston city leaders to talk firefighter pay, searches for new fire, police chiefs

Two Charleston County Sheriff's Office supervisors were fired and a third was suspended and placed on probation for violations found during a workplace harassment investigation, deputies say.More >>
Two Charleston County Sheriff's Office supervisors were fired and a third was suspended and placed on probation for violations found during a workplace harassment investigation, deputies say.More >>
Charleston Police continue to investigate a homicide that happened under an overpass in downtown Charleston.More >>
Charleston Police continue to investigate a homicide that happened under an overpass in downtown Charleston.More >>
The Summerville Police Department will be featured in upcoming episodes of "Live PD," according to the department's Twitter feed.More >>
The Summerville Police Department will be featured in upcoming episodes of "Live PD," according to the department's Twitter feed.More >>
Berkeley County investigators have arrested two people in connection to a fatal shooting in Sangaree that took the life of a 41-year-old man.More >>
Berkeley County investigators have arrested two people in connection to a fatal shooting in Sangaree that took the life of a 41-year-old man.More >>
The Charleston Committee on Public Safety is meeting Thursday to discuss a plan involving pay for city firefighters and the search for new police and fire chiefs.More >>
The Charleston Committee on Public Safety is meeting Thursday to discuss a plan involving pay for city firefighters and the search for new police and fire chiefs.More >>