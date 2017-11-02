Summerville Police unit to be featured on 'Live PD'

The Summerville Police Department will be featured in upcoming episodes of "Live PD," according to the department's Twitter feed.

The post stated the Summerville Police K-9 unit will be profiled on the A&E television series.

Crews with the program are not going out on any calls with the officers, according to Summerville Police Lt. Nick Santanna. Instead, the segments will feature interviews with the officers, he said.

The first segment airs Friday night on A&E, Santanna said.

