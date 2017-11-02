Crews working two accidents on I-26 EB near Rutledge Avenue. exit

Crews are working two accidents on I-26 eastbound in Charleston Thursday night.

Charleston police say the first incident happened when a motorcyclist rear ended a vehicle on the Rutledge Avenue exit ramp.

According to police, the accident happened around 6:40 p.m., and the motorcyclist is okay.

A few minutes later the accident another occurred involving four other vehicles in a rear end accident near Exit 219-A.

Everyone is okay in that incident, according to police.

EMS and fire have also responded.

