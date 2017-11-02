Crews working two accidents on I-26 EB near Rutledge Avenue. exit

A Goose Creek woman diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer had her wish come true on Thursday as staff held a wedding ceremony for the 39-year-old woman at a Lowcountry hospital.More >>
A Goose Creek woman diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer had her wish come true on Thursday as staff held a wedding ceremony for the 39-year-old woman at a Lowcountry hospital.More >>
Crews are working two accidents on I-26 eastbound in Charleston Thursday night.More >>
Crews are working two accidents on I-26 eastbound in Charleston Thursday night.More >>
Two Charleston County Sheriff's Office supervisors were fired and a third was suspended and placed on probation for violations found during a workplace harassment investigation, deputies say.More >>
Two Charleston County Sheriff's Office supervisors were fired and a third was suspended and placed on probation for violations found during a workplace harassment investigation, deputies say.More >>
Charleston Police continue to investigate a homicide that happened under an overpass in downtown Charleston.More >>
Charleston Police continue to investigate a homicide that happened under an overpass in downtown Charleston.More >>
The Summerville Police Department will be featured in upcoming episodes of "Live PD," according to the department's Twitter feed.More >>
The Summerville Police Department will be featured in upcoming episodes of "Live PD," according to the department's Twitter feed.More >>