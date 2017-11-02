Lowcountry hospital holds wedding for Goose Creek woman diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer

A Goose Creek woman diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer had her wish come true on Thursday as staff held a wedding ceremony for the 39-year-old woman at a Lowcountry hospital.

Kizzie Priestly wed David Hall at Trident Medical Center on Thursday night.

The couple was supposed to get married on Sunday and set off to Disneyworld. But Priestly's condition worsened, and she was advised not to travel and admitted to the hospital.

"So, hospital staff staged a wedding tonight for Kizzie and her proud husband David Hall, who also lives in Goose Creek," said Trident Medical Center officials.

Chief Nursing Officer Lynn Singleton said the outpouring of staff and friends has been overwhelming knowing they could make Kizzie and David’s dream come true.

“It’s a privilege for our Trident family to have a part in this new family’s wedding," she said."They are a blessing to us.”

The couple met nearly a year ago.

"Kizzie’s work with special needs children and David’s work with orphan relief brought them together," hospital staff said."Kizzie said she fell in love with David’s heart. He said it was Kizzie’s heart that captured his."

“Thank you for celebrating with us," read a message from the couple to friends and family."Today, in the presence of God and all our loved ones, we have promised our love and devotion. Thank you for being a witness to this sacred moment. Our gratitude is boundless. We love you.”

An hour before the wedding David said, “I am so grateful to Kizzie. I love my family and our five children. My faith in God is strong and I am so thankful for the time I have with her.”

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.