Deshaun Watson suffers torn ACL, lost for season

Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered a torn ACL during Texans practice on Thursday ending his rookie season according to multiple reports including the Associated Press, ESPN and the NFL Network.

Watson, who helped lead Clemson to the National Championship last season, suffered the injury in the middle of practice during a non contact drill. The Houston Chronicle is reporting he tore the ligament in his right knee.

As a freshman with the Tigers, Watson tore his left ACL towards the end of the season but was still able to play on it and helped lead Clemson to a win over South Carolina.

Watson was the front runner to win the NFL Rookie of the Year award this season throwing for almost 1.700 yards and 19 touchdowns since taking over as starter. Earlier Thursday he was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month and the AFC Offensive Player of the Month for October.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke with Watson after the injury on Thursday and released a statement through the school saying “I talked to Deshaun late this afternoon and we are disappointed. But, he is a person who has had some setbacks in his life, and always comes back stronger. Since he went through the rehab before, he knows what it takes."

“This is so similar to the 2014 season, his freshman year at Clemson. In his first career start against North Carolina he threw a school record six touchdown passes, then he had four more (two rushing and two passing) the next week against NC State. Then he suffered an injury during the Georgia Tech game. All he did after the injury in 2014 was come back and lead us to the National Championship game twice and of course we won it last year. He started all 30 games the last two years here. I have not doubt he will come back from this. He has the resolve. His work ethic and drive are incredible.”

Reaction to Watson's injury spread throughout the sports world on Thursday evening.

He will be back better than ever ???? #DW4 — Mike Williams (@darealmike_dub) November 2, 2017

If there's anyone who can overcome adversity to achieve greatness, it's 4??.



Your #ClemsonFamily is with you, @deshaunwatson pic.twitter.com/fSZAASgNYj — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 2, 2017

Prayers up and blessings coming down keep your head up @deshaunwatson your future is very bright — Roddy White (@roddywhiteTV) November 2, 2017

Message to Deshaun Watson from Odell Beckham Jr, texted to @JosinaAnderson: pic.twitter.com/Ew7v00M5zm — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 2, 2017

This seriously just made me sad man!! Get well and stronger asap @deshaunwatson!! ???????? https://t.co/Zhy9o2QCRU — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 2, 2017