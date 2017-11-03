Cougars Roll To 77-44 Exhibition Victory Over Bob Jones

Two players scored in double figures as the College of Charleston rolled to a 77-44 victory over Bob Jones University in exhibition play on Thursday night at TD Arena.

Preseason All-Colonial Athletic Association First Team selection Jarrell Brantley led all scorers with 16 points, eight rebounds and three blocks, while preseason All-CAA Second Team pick Grant Riller had 11 points.

Big man Osinachi Smart (Umuahia, Nigeria), who redshirted the 2016-17 season, added eight points and five rebounds. He also went a perfect 4-for-4 from the floor in his unofficial collegiate debut.

The Cougars defensively held the Bruins without a basket until the 15:56 minute mark of the second half and zero fastbreak points.

A layup by Cameron Johnson gave CofC its biggest lead, 73-33, with 3:46 remaining in regulation.

For the game, the Cougars shot 41.3 percent (26-of-63) from the field and 36 of their 77 points came from the bench including eight points and four rebounds from Jaylen McManus and six points and six rebounds from Samba Ndiaye.

The preseason favorite to win the Colonial, Charleston will officially commence the 2017-18 season with Siena on Friday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. (ET) at TD Arena.

POSTGAME QUOTES

College of Charleston Head Coach Earl Grant

On the game …

“I was happy for our guys and that everybody had the opportunity to play. We were able to reward some of our young guys and walk-ons (with minutes) for all of their hard work in practice. We had a great defensive performance tonight. We did a great job on that end of the ball. Offensively, we shared the ball. I was really pleased with their efforts. We had 13 assists and that’s a really good, unselfish night.”

On the difference between the team’s first half and second half of play …

“In the first half, we guarded well. We are a very good shooting team, but we didn’t make a lot of perimeter shots. The halftime score was 38-22 and our threes weren’t falling. In the second half, we came out and really reestablished our defense. It took them (Bob Jones) six-or-seven minutes before they scored their first field goal. It was a good effort. You have to start somewhere, and now, we can go back, watch film and see what we need to correct.”

College of Charleston Junior Forward Jarrell Brantley

On the first game …

“It was a game to get back out there and get fresh. Everyone got to play and it was pretty fun to see that.”

On things the team focused on improving on in the exhibition game …

“We try to defend every time we get out there. We focused a little bit more on getting into the paint. We shot a few extra shots we didn’t have to shoot. We have an unselfish team. Everybody does their part and everybody is willing to make the extra pass.”

On the play of Osinachi Smart …

“Osi has made a big jump since the first day he stepped on campus. He will keep on progressing. Guys like him are the reason why we have a special team this year.”

College of Charleston Redshirt Freshman Center Osinachi Smart

On playing his first game in front of the fans at TD Arena …

“It (the feeling of playing in front of people) just pushes me to work hard everyday. When I’m out there, if I want to be an energy guy, I need to push my team. I have to give it all I can for us to be successful.”