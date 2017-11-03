Quantcast

Dispatch: N. Charleston PD responds to reported shooting on Dorchester Rd

By Nick Krueger, Digital Content Producer
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

North Charleston Police responded to a reported shooting early Friday morning on Dorchester Road according to dispatch.

The call came in at 12:20 a.m.

The shooting reportedly happened near Betty Court

Investigators were still on the scene as of 3:55 a.m. according to dispatch.

