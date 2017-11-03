One dead after shooting early Friday morning in N. Charleston

North Charleston Police responded to a shooting early Friday morning near Dorchester Road on Betty Court.

Officers located a male on-scene who was pronounced dead by emergency medical services according to North Charleston Police Department spokesman Spencer Pryor.

The call came in at 12:20 a.m.

Investigators were still on the scene as of 3:55 a.m. according to dispatch.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates as they become available.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.