Victim identified in N. Charleston shooting near Dorchester Rd

The victim has been identified in a North Charleston shooting early Friday morning.

24-year-old Jimmy King of North Charleston died on the scene from gunshot wounds according to Deputy Coroner Anita Hasert.

Just after 12 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the area of Betty Court after receiving calls about multiple reports of shots fired. Callers told dispatch they heard four to six gunshots in the area.

When officers began to search the area, they located King suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead by emergency medical services, according to North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor.

The incident remains under investigation by the North Charleston Police Department.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call North Charleston Police at 843-740-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

