Friday marks final day for comment on Palmetto Commerce Interchange project

The ability to comment on a plan meant to ease traffic in the Lowcountry will cease on Friday.

Charleston County reminded residents on Thursday in a tweet that the Palmetto Commerce Interchange project commentary window would end soon.

You have until tomorrow to weigh in on the Palmetto Commerce Interchange Project. https://t.co/Rj0G0GEU4V. Tell us what you think. #chsnews pic.twitter.com/teZMavvkJe — Charleston County (@ChasCountyGov) November 2, 2017

The goal is to relieve major traffic congestion caused by the thousands of cars in the I-26 corridor. It is designed to provide a connection from I-26 to a new network of roads between Ladson Road and Ashley Phosphate.

Designers have put together a number of different concepts on the project's website and construction is supposed to start in 2020.

It would take around three years before its ready for drivers. Residents can comment on the project's website, via email at PCIinfo@charlestoncounty.org or by calling 843-202-6140.