Scene cleared at St. Andrews Middle School campus after reported fire

The Charleston fire department responded to a report of a fire at the old Saint Andrews Middle School campus Friday morning and quickly cleared the scene.

The call came in at 7:05 a.m. and was cleared by 7:33 a.m. The school is located in the 700 block of Wappoo Road, not far off Savannah Highway in West Ashley.

While St. Andrews middle school itself no longer exists, both Stono Park Elementary School and Carolina Voyager Charter School reside on the campus according to Charleston County School District spokesman Andy Pruitt.

