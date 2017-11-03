5 Around Town: Mac Off, Hoedown, Harvest Fest, and an Ice Palace anniversary

November in the Lowcountry kicks off with a weekend loaded with barbecue, brews and plenty of mac and cheese.

Charleston Mac Off

A southern comfort food festival will be the cheesiest event in Lowcountry this weekend.

The Charleston Mac Off is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Grove at Patriots Point. About 20 restaurants will put their best recipe forward to decide who makes the Lowcountry's best Mac and Cheese.

Admission tickets are $15 online or $20 at the gate. Tasting tickets to purchase mac and cheese samples or beverages are $2 each. Click here for more details.

Lowcountry Hoedown

Dust off your cowboy boots and throw on your favorite flannel shirt for the 6th annual Lowcountry Hoedown.

The all-inclusive shindig features barbecue, brews, bourbon, and bluegrass all under one roof. It's Saturday at the Charleston Visitors Center Bus Shed from 7 to 11 p.m.

Tickets are $50 and include samplings of food, cocktails, and beer throughout the night. For more information and to purchase tickets online, click here.

Harvest Festival on Johns Island

Charleston County Parks is hosting a festival on Saturday to celebrate the harvest season.

The Harvest Festival at Johns Island County Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. will feature barbecue, live bluegrass music, activities for children, hayrides, an archery competition, a crafter's market and more. Admission is $8 per person and free for children 12 and younger. For more information, click here.

Rockabillaque

North Charleston hosts a classic car, barbecue and music festival in the streets of the Park Circle neighborhood on Saturday.

Rockabillaque is a free one-day festival featuring live music, food, and fun from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Classic cars will line East Montague Avenue and neighboring streets. Nearly two dozen bands will perform on three stages set up in the Olde Village. The event also includes pin-up, beard and mustache, and tattoo contests. Click here for more information.

Carolina Ice Palace 20th Anniversary Celebration

The Carolina Ice Palace is marking a big anniversary with a celebration on Saturday.

On Saturday from 12 to 3 p.m. the Ice Palace is throwing a party for its 20th anniversary. Families are invited to help celebrate with hockey demonstrations, a figure skating exhibition, and a special $5 public skating session from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Guests and also enter for the chance to win prizes such as tickets to the Holiday on Ice show, hockey lessons, skating lessons and more. Click here for more details.

Family Sunday with the Stingrays

The South Carolina Stingrays are home on Sunday afternoon to face the Jacksonville Icemen.

The puck drops at the North Charleston Coliseum at a family-friendly 3:05 p.m. A new Coastal Kids Dental Kids Zone will be set up Sunday and parents can also sign children up for the Stingrays Kids Club. Members of the club can get prizes at home games. Click here for more details.

ACC Women's Soccer Championship

The top ACC women's soccer teams are in the Lowcountry vying for the league championship.

Duke, North Carolina, North Carolina State and Duke will all hit the field at MUSC Health Stadium for the semifinals on Friday and the Championship on Sunday. Virginia and Duke square off in the first semifinal Friday at 5:30 p.m. followed by UNC and NC State at 8:00. The Championship match Sunday at 1 p.m. will broadcast on ESPNU.

Single-day tickets are $10 or fans can purchase an ACC Series Pass for $20, good for all three games this weekend and the men's championship November 12. Admission is free for ACC students and anyone 18 and younger. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

Brunch Run 5K

The Lowcountry Highrollers Roller Derby team is combining two popular activities into one event: running and brunch.

The Brunch Run 5K is Saturday at North Charleston's Riverfront Park from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The morning starts with the 5K and then runners can enjoy brunch in the park from local food trucks and brunch vendors. The event also includes a one-mile fun run and other games for children.

Registration is $30 in advance or $40 on Saturday. Race day registration is open from 7 to 8:30 a.m. For more information and to register online, click here.

