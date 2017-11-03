Live 5 News Investigates: Tax Truths

Quantcast

By Jessica Arenas, Digital Marketing Manager
If you don't pay your taxes, you go to jail. For some South Carolina businesses, Uncle Sam is looking the other way - even awarding them huge government contracts.

As part of a nationwide investigation, Live 5's Carter Coyle uncovered millions of your dollars going to big businesses. Tax Truths, a Live 5 News investigation, airs Tuesday at 11 p.m.

