Police searching for suspects in Charleston burglary

Charleston police are searching for suspects they say are connected with a burglary.

According to the Charleston Police spokesperson Spencer Pryor, the burglary occurred at Charlie's Grocery on Radcliffe Street on Oct. 23.

Anyone with information about this incident can call the on-duty CPD Central Detective at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.