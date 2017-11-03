Charleston Co. has most flu cases in S.C., DHEC says

The Charleston fire department responded to a report of a fire at the Saint Andrews Middle School campus Friday morning and quickly cleared the scene.More >>
The Charleston fire department responded to a report of a fire at the Saint Andrews Middle School campus Friday morning and quickly cleared the scene.More >>
Ridgeville has been put a boil water advisory.More >>
Ridgeville has been put a boil water advisory.More >>
The flu bug is popping up in South Carolina, and while the season appears to be off to a slow start, state health department records show Charleston is leading the state in the number of cases.More >>
The flu bug is popping up in South Carolina, and while the season appears to be off to a slow start, state health department records show Charleston is leading the state in the number of cases.More >>
Charleston police are searching for suspects they say are connected with a burglary.More >>
Charleston police are searching for suspects they say are connected with a burglary.More >>
Charleston Police continue to investigate a homicide that happened under an overpass in downtown Charleston.More >>
Charleston Police continue to investigate a homicide that happened under an overpass in downtown Charleston.More >>