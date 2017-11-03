Charleston Co. has most flu cases in S.C., DHEC says

The flu bug is popping up in South Carolina, and while the season appears to be off to a slow start, state health department records show Charleston is leading the state in the number of cases.

In the most recent influenza surveillance figures, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control shows Charleston County has reported 25 cases of the flu.

Cherokee County at the North Carolina border had nine cases of the flu. So far in South Carolina, seven people have been hospitalized because of the illness.

The state health department figures show six flu cases in Berkeley County, Dorchester County with five and Georgetown County with two cases.

To avoid getting the flu, health experts recommend getting a flu shot if you have not already been immunized this flu season.

